Michael Jordan Talking About The ‘Price’ Of Leadership Is Something Everyone Should Watch

There’s one video clip of Michael Jordan from “The Last Dance” that I can’t stop watching.

Last Sunday, ESPN aired the two latest episodes, and both were absolutely incredible. In one of the episodes, the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls talks about the price of leadership, the price of winning and whether or not he was a nice guy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Winning has a price, and leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged, and I earned that right because my teammates came after me. They didn’t endure all the things I endured,” Jordan explained as he fought back his emotions.

Watch the incredible video below.

“Winning has a price…And leadership has a price.” – Michael Jordan The end of Episode 7 got my chili hot. This. Is. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/r2H0QEPoHg — Herb Hand (@CoachHand) May 11, 2020

I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve watched that video at least 50 times over the past few days. I’ve just left it on repeat at points.

I’ve honestly never heard words I agree with more. When I heard Jordan say those comments, I honestly thought I was listening to myself.

Guess what, folks? The NBA legend couldn’t be more correct if he tried. Winning isn’t easy. Being a leader isn’t easy. Pushing people when they don’t want to be pushed isn’t easy.

It all comes at a price. You can’t always be a friend and be a champion. At points, one has to take priority. Jordan chose the latter, and it worked out insanely well.

If you look at any champion in life, whether it’s Nick Saban or a business leader, they care more about winning than being a nice guy.

It’s truly the only way you can live up to a standard of complete excellence. You know what people who hate Jordan all have in common? They’re weak.

I don’t hear any of his teammates complaining about having title rings. If the world had a few more people with our mentality, it’d be a much better place.

You can take that one to the bank.