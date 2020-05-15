Aaron Rodgers Says He Was Surprised By The Packers Drafting Jordan Love, Adds Finishing His Career In Green Bay Is Out Of His ‘Control’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed the media Friday for the first time since the NFL draft.

The Packers sent shockwaves through the league when they drafted former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Now, the future hall of fame member is talking about it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love) on Apr 27, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

According to Andrew Siciliano, Rodgers told the media his “general reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick.”

He further added that finishing his career with the Packers is out of his “control,” but the idea of being in Green Bay was “important.”

Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love: “General reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick.” But, he says the organization is thinking about the future, and understands that. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 15, 2020

Do you still want to finish your career as a Packer? “That is truly something that is out of my control. What I can conrol is how I play….” thus, making the Packers decision difficult. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 15, 2020

Rodgers started the answer by saying finishing his career as a Packer “obviously is something that’s very important to me.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 15, 2020

Are we all enjoying this chaos? Are we all enjoying this carnage? I sure as hell know I am. I’m loving the fact Aaron Rodgers has to address the media about draft picks.

Burn, baby, burn! Embrace the carnage! Burn it all down in Green Bay.

How will this all end? Rodgers will start for at least two more years, eventually get pushed out of Green Bay and then it’ll be time for Love to take over.

However, the nonstop chatter won’t end anytime soon. That much I can promise you. Until Love starts, there will always be talk about when he’ll take over.

You just hate to see it happen to such a great organization!