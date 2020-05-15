Fox News’ Chris Wallace Shifts Biden Sexual Assault Allegation To Trump: Women ‘Have Accused Him Of Sexual Assault’ Too

Fox News host Chris Wallace pointed out Friday that while former Vice President Joe Biden is facing an allegation of sexual assault, President Donald Trump has also had several accusations as well.

“Let’s also be clear, President Trump is not- does not come in with clean hands on this either,” Wallace said on air in reference to the sexual assault allegation towards Joe Biden made by former staffer Tara Reade.

“There obviously have been a number of women who have accused [Trump] of sexual assault,” he said.

WATCH:

He continued, “So, I don’t know that people are going to be- that are upset by even the allegation of sexual assault will say ‘that’s it, I’m not going for Biden, I’ll go for President Trump instead,’ who has also denied similar allegations.”

Biden has strongly denied Reade’s allegation, saying in a TV appearance earlier this month that Reade’s account “never, never happened.”

Trump recently attacked Wallace over him interviewing Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that Wallace and Fox News were on a “bad path.”