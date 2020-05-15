Matthew Stafford Says Viral Math Moment Was Fake

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has revealed his famous math skills aren’t real.

The star passer went viral in April when he fired off a response to a math question from T.J. Lang in epic fashion. It appeared like he did the insane equation in his head. Well, it turns out none of it was real.

Putting the MATH in Matthew pic.twitter.com/Pd1Elctauw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020

“I can’t believe you guys fell for the math trick,” Stafford told the media Thursday about the stunt, according to Michael Rothstein. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matthew Stafford said the math trick was fake. “I can’t believe you guys fell for the math trick.” Said T.J. Lang texted him the answer and problem before. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 14, 2020

Damn, I just don’t know what to trust anymore. I was out here praising Matthew Stafford as a math genius, and now I’m learning it wasn’t even real.

This right here is why I have trust issues. When I can’t even trust my QB, then all hope is lost.

Why, Matthew? Why did you do this to me? He better throw about 80 touchdowns this season or I’m not forgiving him for this.

I went to the mat for this dude! I claimed he was one of the smartest guys out there, and now I don’t know if that’s true.

Stafford got us good! Life sure comes at you fast!