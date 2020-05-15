Media

Nevada Hit By 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit rural Nevada early Friday morning, the United States Geological Service (USGS) said. 

The quake struck rural Nevada at 4:03 A.M. and was felt all the way from California to Utah. There have been at least six aftershocks so far, including two with magnitudes of around 5.4, the Associated Press reported.

The USGS initially said the magnitude was 6.4, but has since upgraded it to 6.5. (RELATED: ‘I Think We Need To Get Under The Desk’ — Los Angeles News Anchors React When Earthquake Hits Live On Set)

 The USGS said on Twitter that the area “will continue to experience more earthquakes than usual” and reminded people to “Drop, Cover, and Hold on if you feel shaking.”