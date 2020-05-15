Ron DeSantis Encourages Football Teams To Play In Florida If Their Home States Won’t Allow Games

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is opening up his state to football teams that might need a new home.

According to Clay Travis, DeSantis told the media that football teams are welcome to use FSU and Florida’s stadium if they can’t play home games in their own states. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With states like California seemingly nowhere near lifting lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a good chance teams will likely leave, and Florida just got moved to the top of the destination list.

Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis said NFL teams could use the University of Florida and FSU’s stadiums this fall if their states wouldn’t allow them to play. Would be amazing if @peter_king ended up covering games in these stadiums. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 14, 2020

Below is a live look at every NFL team in a state that won’t allow games come September!

Pack your bags, load up the busses, put fuel in the jet and let’s get the hell out of here! I don’t know much about DeSantis or his politics, but this is a genius idea.

If teams in states that can’t play games need a new home, then why shouldn’t he offer up his resources. Imagine if several pro teams migrated to Florida.

It’d be a huge win for his state and the local economy would absolutely love it.

Now, will college programs be allowed to get airlifted out of their states to Florida? That seems unlikely because you’d need a ton of people to sign off on it.

However, evacuating an NFL team like they’re leaving a war zone could be done much quicker.

Shoutout to Florida for playing a huge role in getting Americans our sports back. We won’t forget this! I can promise you that much!