Boise State And Wisconsin Are The 2 Winningest Programs To Never Make The College Football Playoff

The Boise State Broncos and Wisconsin Badgers are the winningest college football teams to never appear in the playoff.

According to CollegeFootballNews.com, the Broncos and Badgers are the two winningest teams since the start of the playoff era to never punch a ticket to the event.

Since the playoff showed up in 2014, the Broncos have won 64 games and the Badgers have won 63.

Boise State’s biggest problem is that they’re a Group of 5 team. As a Group of 5 team, they could go undefeated and still not get in.

Don’t believe me? Just look at UCF.

UCF balled out, went undefeated, didn’t get in the playoff and proceeded to beat Auburn in a bowl game.

If the committee kept out the Knights, we have no reason to believe they won’t do the same to Boise State if they go undefeated.

As for the Badgers, our biggest problem is that we just can’t get a damn win in the B1G title game. In 2017, we entered the game against Ohio State undefeated.

If we had won, there’s no question at all that we would have punched a ticket to the playoff. Instead, we lost in a heartbreaker.

Do I think Boise State will make the playoff anytime soon? Honestly, probably not. They just don’t play a tough enough schedule.

As for the Badgers, we’re going to likely get in as soon as we win the conference as an undefeated squad or maybe only have one loss.

Sooner or later, I 100% believe you’ll see Wisconsin in the playoff. If I have to get the job done myself, then that’s what I’ll do.

