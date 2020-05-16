University Of Wisconsin System Expects To Be Open In The Fall

The University of Wisconsin system will open in the fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across America, everyone wants to know if schools will be open and if football will be played. Well, Wisconsin will be open in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We fully expect to remain open in the fall. How we deliver education for students depends on a number of factors,” UW system president Ray Cross told NBC15 News Friday.

Jack Jablonski, UW’s executive director of public and community affairs, added that testing students and staff might be an option on the table. You can now add the University of Wisconsin to the list of powerhouse football programs that will be open in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

It’s happening, folks! It’s all coming together! You can see a live look at my reaction to this great news below.

As I’ve said since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, schools opening up is the first step towards getting football back.

Most of the SEC has already dived right into returning for the football season, and it now looks like the Badgers will do the same.

Of course it’s Wisconsin leading the way in this fight in the B1G. As King in the North, I couldn’t be prouder.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Yes, we have to be safe about opening up campuses, but we also have to live our lives. Having football is a huge part of that equation.

We’ve taken a huge step forward, and I can’t wait to see what happens next. Now, let’s go win some football games!