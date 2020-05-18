Former Alabama Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Transfers To Maryland

Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is headed to Maryland.

Taulia, who is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, announced on his Twitter that he is joining the Terrapins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s a very good chance he’ll be a several-year starter for head coach Mike Locksley.

As a Big 10 guy, I’m excited to have Taulia in the conference. He’s a talented young quarterback and we should want guys like him playing in the conference.

While he might not have hung around with Nick Saban at Alabama, I have no doubt he’ll be a star for the Terrapins.

Having said that, I don’t understand at all why he landed at Maryland. Taulia could have gone to a lot of different programs.

He’s got massive potential and was a huge recruit when he went to Alabama. Maryland isn’t going to compete in the B1G.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taulia Tagovailoa (@taulia5) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

They’re just not going to. That’s the reality of the situation. Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State own that side of the division.

Even with Taulia, it won’t make much of a difference at all. They’re a seven-win team at best in the Big 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taulia Tagovailoa (@taulia5) on Sep 22, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT

We’ll see how he does. I’m sure he will be a star for Maryland, but I highly doubt he elevates them to becoming an elite program.