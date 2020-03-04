Rutgers Upsets Maryland, Throws The Big 10 Into Complete Chaos

Rutgers upset Maryland 78-67 Tuesday night, and the Big 10 is officially engulfed by chaos.

All the Terrapins had to do was go out and win Tuesday night, and they would have secured themselves a piece of the B1G regular season title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, they got absolutely dominated by the Scarlet Knights, and now we’re off to the races. Illinois and Wisconsin are both 0.5 games out of first place.

The Badgers play Wednesday night against Northwestern and Illinois plays Thursday against Ohio State. To say the stakes are as high as ever would be an understatement.

How did Maryland screw this up so badly? Everything was in front of them, and they got absolutely destroyed by Rutgers.

It’s almost hard to fathom how the situation got this crazy. I tried running a simulator Tuesday night for different seeding options in the conference tournament, but there were simply too many to follow.

I have no idea what is going to happen going forward, but it would appear that Wisconsin can earn at least a share of the conference title by winning our final two regular season games.

As for how the seeds will shake out in the conference tournament, there’s too many scenarios to stay ahead of.

Again, all Maryland had to do was win, and instead they left the door wide open for the rest of us. On behalf of Wisconsin fans everywhere, thank you!