REPORT: Tennessee Athletic Director Phil Fulmer Is Against SEC Players Returning June 1

Tennessee athletic director Phil Fulmer is reportedly against players returning at the start of June.

The SEC is debating when to bring back athletes to start training again during the coronavirus pandemic, and June 1 is a date a lot of people seem to have circled on the calendar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, Fulmer is apparently not for it. According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Fulmer was against the idea during a recent meeting between SEC ADs. Not only is he not for it, but he reportedly argued for the ban to “be in place indefinitely.”

KSR: In meeting of SEC Athletic Directors, Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer was the lone voice against beginning to bring Football players back to campus for Workouts on June 1https://t.co/3bVvvsxAh4 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 15, 2020

Look, if you’re not with us, then you’re against us. At this point, it’s time to pick a side. If you’re not riding with us, then just get the hell out of the way.

Imagine being the lone SEC AD to be against opening up campuses and facilities. That’s not going to make you many friends at all.

The reality of the situation is very simple. We have to get back to life as normal. We just have to. We don’t have a choice.

We need to get back to drinking beers, watching football and enjoying life as Americans. If Fulmer is against that, then he should just be ignored.

It Tennessee wants to sit the season out or start late, the rest of us shouldn’t slow down to accommodate them.

Like I said above, it’s time to choose a side. You’re either with us in this war to bring football back, or you’re against us.

Hopefully, Fulmer comes to his senses sooner than later.