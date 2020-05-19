Israeli Company, Avtipus Patents And Inventions, Invents Remote-Controlled Face Mask

The Israeli company Avtipus Patents and Inventions has created a face mask that can open and close the mouth component via a hand-held remote.

The device is intended to be used in restaurants, so people can eat their food safely without risk of contracting coronavirus. The remote controls a lever, very similar to a bicycle brake, opens and closes the mask.

Asaf Gitelis, vice president of Avtipus Patents and Inventions, said that the mask could also open when food got near it using a sensor, according to Reuters. “Then you can eat, enjoy, drink and you take out the fork and it will be closed, and you’re protected against the virus and other people sitting with you,” said Gitelis during a demonstration. (RELATED: ‘Mask On, Clothes Off’: Strip Club Reopens With Coronavirus Party)

The company stated that it plans to start manufacturing the mask within months and has filed a patent, according to Reuters. The company also said it would sell the masks for about $0.85 to $2.85 above the current price for a regular surgical mask.