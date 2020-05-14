University of Akron Drops Three Sports, Cuts Financial Support Due To Coronavirus

The University of Akron has dropped three of its sports as the budget for the athletic department gets worn thin due to coronavirus.

Akron announces the cutting of men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s tennis. “The elimination of these sports, along with salary reductions for select coaches, staff position eliminations, scholarship and operating expenditure reductions will total approx $4.4 million.” — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 14, 2020



Men’s cross country, men’s golf, and women’s tennis will no longer be official sports at University of Akron.

The University said in a statement that”The elimination of these sports, along with salary reductions for select coaches, staff position eliminations, scholarship and operating expenditure reductions will total approx $4.4 million.” Akron says the expenditure reduction plan is a result of the fiscal pressure caused by coronavirus. A total of 32 male and female student-athletes will no longer be able to play their sport at University of Akron. (RELATED: World Baseball Classic Cancelled Due To Coronavirus)

Destroyed by the news today. Forever thankful for the opportunity to run at Akron! Not sure what I’m going to do. pic.twitter.com/RqQI4QJaXO — Chase Easterling (@ChaseEasterling) May 14, 2020

“These decisions are very difficult but they are important and necessary at this time,” said Director of Athletics Larry Williams. “I met via video conference with the student-athletes affected by the decision. We understand that some may choose to leave Akron to continue in their sport at another university, and we have committed to offering them our full support throughout that process.”