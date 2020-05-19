Ryan Seacrest Back On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ After Suffering From ‘Exhaustion’

TV personality Ryan Seacrest returned Tuesday to his spot hosting “Live With Kelly And Ryan” after taking a day off due to “exhaustion.”

Seacrest thanked Mark Consuelos for stepping in for him during Monday’s episode, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday, I appreciate that,” Seacrest told Ripa. “He’s so good at it, and also all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion working around the clock, so I got a day off to relax and here we are once again at it on ‘Live.'”

Seacrest took a day off after fans became concerned over the TV host’s health. Toward the end of the “American Idol” finale on Sunday, Seacrest’s words became slurred slightly and his right eye appeared larger than his left. (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Didn’t Have A Stroke During ‘American Idol’ Finale, Representative Says)

A representative for Seacrest denied the host had a stroke and blamed the “added stress” of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic for the “exhaustion.”

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” Seacrest’s representative told People magazine. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”