Seattle Cop Fired After Bill Of Rights Video Goes Viral

Port of Seattle Police Officer and Special Forces Veteran Greg Anderson was removed from his position after his video about police officers abusing their power went viral.

In an update video posted to his Instagram yesterday, Anderson says he has now been terminated from the Port of Seattle Police Department and is on allegedly on administrative leave pending investigation.

Anderson posted the video on May 5th, addressing his concerns with police officers across the country enforcing quarantine orders administered by state and local governments. “I’ve seen officers nationwide enforcing tyrannical orders against the people and I’m hoping it’s the minority of officers, but I’m not sure anymore,” said Anderson in the video that now has over 600,000 views on his Instagram account.

“We don’t get to violate someone’s constitutional rights because somebody in our chain of command tells us otherwise,” said Anderson. (RELATED: Hearse Stolen From California Church, Body Still Inside)

Anderson says he was informed by the department and his union that the reason for termination was due to insubordination for refusing to take down his Instagram video. “I had received a message from command saying “Wow Greg, what a powerful message. We agree with that 100 percent, well done.” and that was a relief for me,” said Anderson, “fast forward three hours later I get another phone call from my command, “Hey Greg, the video is up to 400,000 views its time to pull the plug on this thing.”

The officer who filmed this viral video has been reportedly placed on administrative leave pending investigation. He has been told it will “result in termination due to it being an insubordination charge for refusing to take down the video.” Is this what America now stands for? pic.twitter.com/6zh1DaHHj2 — PragerU (@prageru) May 11, 2020



“I have three little kids, I have this house, I have another house,” said Anderson, “I cannot afford to lose my job.” A friend of Anderson created a GoFundMe page on Monday for Anderson’s legal action and any unforeseen expenses as a result of the termination. As of now, the page has raised over $200,000.

The Daily Caller reached out for a comment from the Port of Seattle Police Department but they have not responded.