Kobe Bryant Showed Up To Practice Just To Say Goodbye To Players Getting Traded The Next Day

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Nicholas Elias Contributor
Jeremy Lin recalled a story on “Inside The Green Room” during the 2014-2015 season when Kobe Bryant came to practice before the trade deadline, just to say goodbye to teammates he knew were being traded.


“I just want to say bye to some of you bums who are getting traded tomorrow,” is what Kobe said according to Lin.

At this time during the 2014-15 season the Lakers had only 13 wins throughout the entire season. Lin recalls that Bryant had gotten hurt two weeks prior to his appearance in the locker room. “Nobody had seen him in two weeks,” Lin said on the podcast. (RELATED: University Of Akron Drops Three Sports, Cuts Financial Support Due To Coronavirus)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 26: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Jeremy Lin #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bryant then spoke to some of the coaching staff and then immediately left the building. Lin then said “One of my teammates said ‘I just lost all motivation to practice.’”