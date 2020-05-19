REPORT: Cody Latimer Arrest Stemmed From Card Game, Attorney Claims Allegation Of Child Sexual Abuse Is Involved

Washington Redskins receiver Cody Latimer’s arrest over the weekend reportedly stemmed from a card game.

The arrest report indicates it all started during an argument between Latimer and several friends at a card game in Douglas County, Colorado, according to 9News.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The arrest report claims an argument started during the game, but didn’t specify what it was about. Latimer’s attorney claimed in court Monday it “involved an allegation of a sexual assault on a 4-year-old,” according to the same report.

Following the conclusion of the card game and everyone leaving, Latimer is accused of returning to the victim’s apartment with a loaded handgun. He allegedly fired two shots in the apartment and said he was going to “kill everybody,” according to the police report.

He was reportedly charged with felony assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a weapon, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon.

His next court date is scheduled for July 24.

Obviously, there are a ton of moving parts here. This story seems incredibly muddy and Latimer is to be presumed innocent of all charges until proven otherwise.

Having said that, he’s been accused of some incredibly serious things, and now there’s reportedly an allegation of child abuse.

Very little is known about this child abuse claim, but there’s no doubt it seriously raises the stakes of the situation.

Hopefully, the criminal justice system is able to get to the bottom of what happened, and you can also guarantee Roger Goodell and the league will get involved. Keep checking back for more details when we have them.