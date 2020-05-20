Celebrities Pay Tribute To WWE Star Shad Gaspard After His Body Is Found

Celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the Bella Twins and many more have shared tributes to former WWE star Shad Gaspard after his body was found. He was 39.

"This one hurts," the 48-year-old actor and former professional wrestler Johnson captioned his post and picture Wednesday of the two on Instagram. "Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family."

“Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first,” he added. “That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family.”

"The Jumanj: Welcome to the Jungle" star continued, while sharing that Gaspard's "warrior spirit lives on through your son.

Legendary wrestler Triple H tweeted in response to the heartbreaking news, “I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts.” The comments were noted by the Sun.

The former WWE star’s former tag-team partner Titus O’Neill shared, “My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard.”

RIP Shad You truly have a magical soul. Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family.

Shad’s wife issued a statement Tuesday obtained by Fox News thanking everyone for their support as search efforts for the former wrestler were scaled back after he and his 10-year-old son went missing while out for a swim at Venice beach over the weekend.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement read.

“Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul,” the statement added. “We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”

As previously reported, Gaspard is probably best known for his time in the ring back when he made up one half of the team Cryme Tyme with professional wrestler JTG, also known as Jayson Anthony Paul or “The Neighborhoodie.”