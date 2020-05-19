Search Scaled Back For WWE Star Shad Gaspard After He Went Missing At Venice Beach

The underwater search efforts for former WWE star Shad Gaspard have been suspended after he went missing while swimming at Venice beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard informed TMZ in a piece published Tuesday that efforts to find the 39-year-old wrestler have been scaled back. Only one boat is now out looking for him after he and his 10-year-old son went swimming at the beach over the weekend and got caught in a strong ocean current.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on May 19, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Officials told the outlet that the case remains open and will not be closed until Gaspard is found.

Gaspard was reportedly last seen when he directed rescuers to the location of his son before being hit by a large wave, a witness told the outlet. He hasn’t been seen since.

As previously reported, a call to the Los Angeles Fire Department went out for two “reported missing swimmers.” The “one 10-[year-old] male was located, evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital,” while the search continued for the second swimmer, Gaspard.

A video has since surfaced taken just days before Gaspard went missing of him and his son at the beach. In the post, he talked about how blessed he felt about his life.

The former wrestler is probably best known for his time in the ring back when he made up one half of the team Cryme Time with professional wrestler JTG, Jayson Anthony Paul.