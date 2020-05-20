Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Criticizes Ben Roethlisberger For Getting A Haircut

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wasn’t too pleased with Ben Roethlisberger getting a haircut.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star posted a Twitter video of himself training and getting trimmed up Monday at what appeared to be a barber shop. Well, Wolf wasn’t impressed the two-time Super Bowl champion went out in public to clean up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wolf said the following Tuesday when asked about Big Ben getting a haircut, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

My concern is just a general concern. Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. And when you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases. I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance and I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.

What an absolute joke. What an absolute joke of a situation. So, if you now visit a barber shop to get your haircut, you have to worry about being called out by the governor?

Give me a break. It’s currently May. We’ve been in coronavirus quarantine for months. At some point, personal responsibility has to kick in.

If Big Ben wants to get a haircut, then that’s on him and the person agreeing to cut his hair. The fact the governor even weighed in on this issue is laughable.

Are we just supposed to stay inside forever like a bunch of cowards? That’s not the America I know. That’s not the America my relatives fought for.

If Big Ben wants to risk it to get trimmed up, then that’s on him. This is the NFL we’re talking about! This is football!

Let’s focus on getting our games back and a little less on a quarterback getting his haircut.