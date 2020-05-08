Jay Glazer Says Ben Roethlisberger’s Offseason Workout Plan Is Golf And Beer

Jay Glazer doesn’t think Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a huge fan of working out.

Big Ben is returning for another year of NFL action after suffering an injury this past season, and that has some people wondering about his health. Well, the NFL insider had an epic line about what the two-time Super Bowl champion likes to do during the offseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Glazer wrote the following about Roethlisberger for The Athletic, according to BroBible:

First of all, let’s not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other. There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer. However, yes, what Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger have done there has been incredible.

I love Glazer keeping it absolutely real with this article for The Athletic. Hey, what’s wrong with these offseason plans?

The man likes beer and golf. Last time I checked, this was America, and we celebrated drinking beer and playing golf.

At the end of the day, as long as the Steelers are winning games, you can’t really hate on Big Ben for doing whatever he wants during the offseason.

Would I want to see a little more dedication? Sure, but he has two Super Bowl rings. Clearly, his system is working for him.

I’m not going to knock a man for enjoying his beer.

We’ll see how he does in 2020, but I’m sure he’ll be ready to roll.