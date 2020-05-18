Ben Roethlisberger Shares Training Video, Trims His Hair And Beard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is officially back.

The two-time Super Bowl champion tweeted a video of himself training with teammates, and he's trimmed down his infamous hair and beard.

Watch the video below. Fans of the Steelers will love it.

I’m kind of bummed Big Ben cleaned himself up. Roethlisberger with a long beard carried himself with a special kind of energy and I was here for it.

It was kind of like a divorced dad who had just quit on life. That’s the kind energy he had around him, and I’m not sure how anyone could be against that kind of Big Ben.

Now, he’s all cleaned up, he’s healthy after an elbow issue and he’s back to spinning the ball. If you’re a fan of the Steelers, you have to be happy seeing that video.

With Big Ben back under center and the weapons the team has around him, they could be in for a big 2020 after a disappointing 2021 season.

We’ll see what happens, but Roethlisberger no longer looks like a caveman. Whether you hate or love the update, he’s moving the needle.