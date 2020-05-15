Report: Draft Spots Might Improve For Hiring Minority Coaches

The National Football League will reportedly look at a resolution this coming Tuesday at the owners’ virtual meeting that would give teams draft spots for hiring minority coaches.

A source who spoke to NFL.com on the condition of anonymity Friday said one of the resolutions will be to look at removing the rule that prevents clubs to block its assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions with other clubs. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

NFL owners reportedly will weigh a proposal that would incentivize hiring minority coaches and GMs by providing draft compensation.https://t.co/B2RAlJbCL7 — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) May 15, 2020

The other resolution would incentivize teams to hire minorities as head coaches and GM’s by gifting them draft slots, multiple sources told NFL.com. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

According to the report, here’s how it would work:

If a team hires a minority head coach, that team, in the draft preceding the coach’s second season, would move up six spots from where it is slotted to pick in the third round. A team would jump 10 spots under the same scenario for hiring a person of color as its primary football executive, a position more commonly known as general manager. If a team were to fill both positions with diverse candidates in the same year, that club could jump 16 spots — six for the coach, 10 for the GM — and potentially move from the top of the third round to the middle of the second round.

In addition, draft spots would be given to teams that lost a minority assistant to a coordinator job (a fifth-round pick) and if that person left to become a head coach or GM (a third-round pick).

One more thing the owners will reportedly look at is a possible change to the existing Rooney Rule, which requires a team to interview at least one minority candidate for coach and GM openings, per USA Today. That change would be to double the number of minority candidates that must be interviewed for head coach vacancies.