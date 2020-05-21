Man Who Recorded Video Of Ahmaud Arbery Slaying Charged With Murder

The man who recorded the fatal confrontation between two men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia was charged with murder Thursday, authorities announced according to the New York Times.

William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the New York Times reported.

Bryan recorded the confrontation on cellphone Feb. 23, which showed Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, following Arbery while he was running through the Saltilla Shores neighborhood, and fatally shooting Arbery. (RELATED: Police Are Investigating Neighbor Who Recorded Video Of Ahmaud Aubrey Being Shot)

The video was released in the first week of May and caused widespread outcry.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began investigating Bryan the same week of the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The video was a key piece of evidence in the investigation. Bryan is a neighbor of the McMichaels and lives within a mile of where Arbery was fatally shot, and he was listed as a witness in the police report.

Bryan’s lawyer, Kevin Gough, argued that his client was not involved in Arbery’s slaying, according to the New York Times.

“Without Roddie Bryan,” Mr. Gough wrote, referring to Mr. Bryan by his nickname, “there would be no video of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Without that video there would be no case. Without purporting to speak for the prosecution, as that would not be my place, we believe Mr. Bryan is not just a witness for the prosecution but a key witness.”