‘Proud Bigot’: Black Voices For Trump Board Member Shreds Joe Biden’s ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment

Black Voices for Trump board member Paris Dennard had strong words for former Vice President Joe Biden after he implied any black person who votes for President Donald Trump ‘ain’t black.’

Biden made the statement while interviewing with the popular black radio host Charlamagne Tha God, saying that if “you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Dennard sat down with Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss what the statement sounds like to black Republicans and whether it will have any consequences for Biden. Dennard argues Biden and Democrats have a record of taking black and minority votes for granted. (RELATED: Republican Strategist Explains What Trump Should Do About Obamagate And China)

Biden won the Democratic presidential primary thanks largely to black voters in South Carolina, voters who may be offended by the comments. The vice president apologized for the statement hours later.

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted,” he said on CBS News. (RELATED: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About ‘Unmasking’ And Michael Flynn, All In One Place)

