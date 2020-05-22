The Big Ten Won’t Hold Football Media Days As Scheduled, Unclear When The Event Will Happen

The Big Ten won’t hold football media days as scheduled ahead of the upcoming season.

The conference announced Friday that the event won’t happen as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to start July 22 and end the next day in Chicago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear if the B1G intends to go virtual or try to hold it at a later date.

The 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon scheduled to take place July 22-23 will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media.https://t.co/6zcTQVbxoi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 22, 2020

I think we all knew this was coming. Deep down, we hoped this wouldn’t have to happen, but I think we all knew the B1G would call off media days.

Several other FBS conferences have already done so, and it was only a matter of time before the Big 10 made the decision.

Now, here’s the good news for everyone. This will ultimately have very little impact on the season. Did we want media days to happen as scheduled?

Of course. Anyone who says differently is a liar or a clown. However, it’s a very small sacrifice to make in the grand scheme of things.

At the end of the day, the only thing we need is for the football games to happen, and that’s the direction we’re trending in. Let’s hope we stay the course!