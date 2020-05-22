CNN Whiffs On Biden Error — He Apologized For ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remarks And They Still Didn’t Give It Airtime

Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized Friday afternoon for a tone-deaf comment about black voters — and although it was hours later, CNN made no mention of the comments on air.

Biden, during a somewhat contentious interview for the “Breakfast Club” radio show, said to voters who were still undecided between himself and President Donald Trump, “you ain’t black.”

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest” Unbelievable. This is what Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black” Watch for yourself. It wasn’t made in jest. pic.twitter.com/FP0sBoz6kP https://t.co/BKMm0SMD7K — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2020

Shortly after the video of the exchange hit social media, both Fox News and MSNBC ran segments covering Biden’s comments.

Juan Williams, during a segment of “America’s Newsroom,” called the comments “too direct for my tastes” but added that they were simply an example of Biden’s tendency to be “blunt.”

‘Too Direct For My Tastes’: Juan Williams Stops Short Of Defending Biden’s Comments On Black Voters https://t.co/rF5d6OWlXJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 22, 2020

Harris Faulkner also addressed the topic on “Outnumbered,” saying that the comments were “hurtful” and represented a “blind spot” for Biden. (RELATED: Marie Harf Says Biden’s Comments Weren’t Racist — Harris Faulkner Says ‘It Doesn’t Need A Label, It’s Just Hurtful’)

Fox News’ @HARRISFAULKNER on Joe Biden’s comments: “I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not Black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things, my whole life”

pic.twitter.com/h7yZwSmqRr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden tells The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God and African American voters in an interview Friday that “you ain’t black” if they back President Trump’s reelection.https://t.co/nJYdRDB6IE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2020

Biden’s communications director Symone Sanders offered an explanation, saying that Biden had simply been joking and meant to show the contrast between his own record and Trump’s.

Symone Sanders Covers For Biden’s Comments About Black Voters, Claims He Spoke ‘In Jest’ https://t.co/1gbX8X3PMg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 22, 2020

Coverage of the comments continued on MSNBC as correspondent Trymaine Lee noted that Biden’s comments were problematic even if he was joking.

“Even in jest, these are the kind of comments that could be problematic.” – @trymainelee on Joe Biden’s comment during Friday’s interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God https://t.co/orfFKHLtWz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2020

Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson weighed in on the situation as well.

“Running Joe Biden for president is like making your dog wear a dress. It may make for an amusing Instagram post but it’s wrong.” – Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/6nKwjgN1oi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 22, 2020

By Friday afternoon, Biden issued an apology of sorts, saying on a call with black business owners that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy” and assuring them that he did not take the black vote for granted.

Biden Walks Back ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Been Such A Wise Guy’ https://t.co/nm5wksJzk7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 22, 2020

Through it all, there was no comment on air from CNN. In fact, as of 6:30 ET, according to the Grabien news clipping site, Biden’s name had only come up a total of five times since anchor Don Lemon’s Thursday night broadcast — and all five times occurred in the 12pm ET hour when host John King addressed the campaign’s search for a female vice president and mentioned an exchange Biden had with late night comedian Stephen Colbert.

Joe Biden says he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” hours after he told a popular African American radio host that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” https://t.co/wCYBYV3mfu — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2020

Since Biden made his “you ain’t black” comments, it’s been mentioned in five articles in WaPo, three NYT articles, two MSNBC segments, and five Fox News segments. CNN segments? Zero. They did, however, have time to interview Yo-Yo Ma pic.twitter.com/ZzracmXhGn — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) May 22, 2020

CNN tweeted about Biden several times after the comments began making the rounds on social media — but the first tweet that addressed those comments was not posted until after the former vice president had already apologized.