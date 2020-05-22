New York Jets Sign Joe Flacco, Contract Has A Total Value Of Up To $4.5 Million

The New York Jets have reached a deal with quarterback Joe Flacco.
According to Adam Schefter, the Jets and the Super Bowl champion have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.
His base salary with the Jets will be $1.5 million. The move comes after Flacco spent last season with the Broncos, which ended with him suffering a neck issue.
Jets are signing former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jets GM Joe Douglas was a Ravens’ scout in 2008, when Baltimore drafted Flacco in round one. Now Flacco will rejoin Douglas, and compete for the backup job when he’s healthy and ready.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020
Joe Flacco’s 1-year deal with the Jets is worth $1.5 million that with incentives can bring it to $4.5 million, per source. https://t.co/VDrmdz4yfM
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020
This is a smart move by the Jets and Adam Gase. Flacco adds a veteran voice to the locker room, and he’s a great backup option if Sam Darnold goes down.
At the same time, there’s absolutely zero pressure on Darnold with Flacco being on the roster. Yes, he won a Super Bowl back in the day, but this is without question Darnold’s team.
All the former Ravens star does is beef up the quarterback room and provide a measure of security in the event of injury.
All the way around, it’s a great move from everyone involved.
Now, we’ll see what the Jets are capable of doing in 2020. If they don’t have a solid season, you can expect Gase to be looking for a new job. You can take that one to the bank!