Joe Flacco Won’t Play For The Broncos Against The Browns, Brandon Allen Will Start At Quarterback

Joe Flacco won’t be on the field for the Denver Broncos this weekend.

According to a tweet from the NFL, the Broncos starting QB has been ruled out with a neck injury, and Brandon Allen will replace him.

Broncos QB Joe Flacco (neck) ruled out for Week 9 vs. the Browns. Brandon Allen will start. pic.twitter.com/GnYeABX7Z9 — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2019

If you’re a fan of the Broncos, I think you’re more than justified smashing the panic button right now.

The team is currently 2-6, the starting quarterback is now out and a guy nobody has really ever heard of is taking over.

If that’s not a recipe for disaster, then I simply don’t know what is.

To make matters substantially worse, the Broncos are also considering placing Flacco on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport.

From NFL Now: The #Broncos are considering Injured Reserve for QB Joe Flacco, who has a neck injury the team is now evaluating. Either way, he’s likely out a significant amount of time. pic.twitter.com/YL8SqAzr2e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

The fact a guy nobody knows is starting instead of second round pick Drew Lock should tell you everything you need to know about the rookie’s development.

Lock must be nowhere near being ready to play if Brandon Allen is starting.

We’ll see what happens down the stretch, but it looks like the Broncos are in serious trouble.