Patrick Ewing Is Recovering In The Hospital From Coronavirus

Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing has contracted coronavirus.

The NBA legend released a statement Friday night that he was recovering in a "local hospital" after testing positive for the virus.

He added that he’ll be “fine.” You can read his full statement below.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Obviously, this is a really unfortunate situation, and it’s just the latest example of the coronavirus having a negative impact on the world of sports.

Despite the fact Ewing is in the hospital, it sounds like he’s going to be just “fine” by his own statement.

We really need this crisis to end. The carnage has been far too much, and now it’s infected one of the greatest men to ever pick up a basketball.

Hopefully, this entire pandemic will go away sooner than later. I think I speak for everyone when I say I’ve had enough of coronavirus ravaging our lives and sports.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ewing during this tough time. Get better, coach!