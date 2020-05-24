Michigan President Mark Schlissel Says The Wolverines Won’t Play Football If The Campus Isn’t Open

University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel won’t allow athletics to happen if the campus doesn’t open in the fall.

One of the biggest issues during the coronavirus pandemic is what will happen with the upcoming football season. Some schools are already preparing to bring athletes back, but Michigan isn’t one of them. In fact, they won’t be playing football at all if the campus isn’t open in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to MLive.com, Schlissel told The Wall Street Journal, “If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan.”

He also said he has “some degree of doubt as to whether there will be collegiate athletics (anywhere), at least in the fall.”

If Michigan wants to sit out the season instead of adapting, then we just have to let them. We can’t waste time worrying about teams who won’t be around in the fall.

Personally, canceling football season because the campus isn’t open is just an absurd stance to have. It’s insanely stupid.

Maybe they think they can’t be embarrassed by Ohio State again if the Wolverines just refuse to play the season!

Michigan bagging the entire season would also be a huge boost for my Badgers. The Wolverines are only one of two really tough games on the schedule.

If they pull out, then Wisconsin will likely have to fill the void with a substantially worse team. You won’t see me complaining about not having to go to Ann Arbor.

Honestly, the boosters should think about pulling off a coup against Schlissel if he maintains this stance leading into the season.

As long as people can take online classes, then let the players suit up. I need joy in my life, and nothing makes me laugh harder than Jim Harbaugh failing to meet expectations.