Fake Big 10 Zoom Meeting Goes Viral On Twitter

An awesome video about Big 10 schools has blown up on Twitter.

Annie Agar tweeted a TikTok video of a fake Zoom meeting between conference members, and it’s absolutely hilarious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is it hilarious, but it’s been viewed 1.6 million times in less than a day! Watch the awesome video below.

If the BigTen had a zoom meeting???? Thank you guys for all the love on this!!! I might have to do more? ???? pic.twitter.com/9DXsyaAJVp — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 17, 2020

I don’t know who Annie Agar is, but I’m already all in. All in, folks! This woman is going to be a superstar. I can just feel it.

Anyone who spins together a video like that is bound for big things, and she nailed the schools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Agar (@annieagar5) on May 2, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT

We have Michigan out here trying to pretend to be more than they are, Ohio State is just dunking on everyone, Nebraska is sweet and innocent and Rutgers just doesn’t belong.

To say she did anything other than a great job would be a lie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Agar (@annieagar5) on Jan 19, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

Right now, we all need something to laugh about. During the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no such thing as too much humor and good news.

I know it was only one Twitter video, but it was damn good! Props to Agar for giving us something to smile about.