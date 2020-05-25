Hilarious Video Shows What Men Are Like During The First Day Back At The Lake

A hilarious video is making the rounds online of what men are like once they go back to the lake during the summer.

You Betcha recently dropped “First Time Back at the Lake,” and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. We’ve come to expect great things from the entertainment channel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trust me, this one didn’t disappoint at all. Give it a watch below.

My new line of the summer whenever I’m filling the cooler is going to be: “198 beers this thing holds. Should last us at least one time around the lake.”

I might have to tweak it to whatever situation I find myself in, but I can promise you that it’s officially part of the summer lineup.

After months and months of staying inside because of the coronavirus pandemic, I can tell you firsthand that I can’t wait to take a break.

Whether that’s to a cabin or to the beach, I’m so excited to just be cracking them open outside in the warm weather.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Props to You Betcha for hitting fans with another epic video. These things will never get old.