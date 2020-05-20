Hilarious Video About Dads Playing Catch With Their Kids Goes Viral

An awesome video about dads playing catch with their kids has gone viral. You don’t want to miss this one.

You Betcha posted a YouTube video Tuesday night of a dad slinging a baseball with his kid. As we all know, these videos tend to be laugh-out-loud funny, and this one didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

It’s honestly scary how accurate that video is. It’s absurd how weirdly accurate You Betcha’s interpretation of playing catch with your dad is.

The line about having your mother’s genes is something every single dad has said when their kid fails on the field.

That’s an all-time golden dad comment.

I honestly can’t get over these videos. I discovered them a few weeks back and did a deep dive. As someone from the midwest, I can’t get enough of these things.

I can’t get enough at all. They’re all so damn funny and a pretty accurate depiction of life back in Wisconsin.

Finally, let’s not forget this little shout-out on Twitter from the past weekend. Clearly, real always recognizes real.

Not bad. Room for improvement but as long as you’re throwin em back you’re doing something right ???????????? https://t.co/anz4p0Mg4x — You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha) May 15, 2020

I can’t wait to see what You Betcha comes up with next!