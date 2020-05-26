Patrick Mahomes And Foundation Giving Away Scholarships To Children Of US Navy SEALs

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and his foundation have stepped up in a big way to help the children of the United States Navy SEALs with scholarships.
"It is truly a privilege to support the children of the Navy SEALs through the Honored SEAL Legacy Foundation Scholarship Program," the 24-year-old star quarterback and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation shared, per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.
“The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and I are committed to the SEAL Creed that no one will be left behind,” he added.
#HappyMemorialDay . 15 and Mahomies has provided a grant for 15 scholarships to children of the U.S. Navy SEALs…
Mahomes and his organization made the announcement on Memorial Day in honor of the "the continued work and sacrifice of the SEALs and their families that goes unnoticed in our daily lives," per the release.
The foundation will provide the 15 scholarships through a grant to the families of US Navy SEALs who have died since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
According to the report:
The foundation will provide grant money for the scholarships through the SEAL Legacy Foundation.
“On behalf of a grateful brotherhood, we thank Patrick Mahomes for his leadership,” SEAL Legacy Foundation managing director and Navy SEAL Mark McGinnis shared. “These scholarships from 15 and the Mahomies will make a meaningful difference for the children of our SEALs.”