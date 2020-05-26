Patrick Mahomes And Foundation Giving Away Scholarships To Children Of US Navy SEALs

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and his foundation have stepped up in a big way to help the children of the United States Navy SEALs with scholarships.

“It is truly a privilege to support the children of the Navy SEALs through the Honored SEAL Legacy Foundation Scholarship Program,” the 24-year-old star quarterback and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation shared, per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and I are committed to the SEAL Creed that no one will be left behind,” he added.