Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he will definitely visit President Donald Trump and the White House if the team gets invited after winning Super Bowl LIV.

It all went down during a post game presser after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in a come from behind victory in the Super Bowl. Reid was asked by a reporter if his team would visit the WH and he didn’t hesitate to answer yes, saying it would be an “honor,” according to TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Oh man, I hadn’t even thought about that,” Reid explained during the postgame presser. “I mean, I’ll be there. So, if they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor I think.”

It is still unclear how many members of the team will make the visit as championship teams visits to Trump at the WH have become a contentious thing. (RELATED: Three Houston Astros Players Skipped Their Visit To The White House)

Several players from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl team skipped the visit two years ago, as well as whole teams like the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, as noted by TMZ.

In November, a handful of star players with the Washington Nationals didn’t make the visit with the team the WH after winning the World Series.