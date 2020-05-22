Chiefs Owner Says Extension Talks With Patrick Mahomes Will Begin ‘This Summer’

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin contract talks with Patrick Mahomes in the coming months.

Mahomes is set to get the largest contract in NFL history, and the numbers could push north of $40 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

Owner Clark Hunt said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan, “The negotiations are something we’ll be getting into this summer. But what he has said and what we’ve said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that’s our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that’s what we’re going to be shooting for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

This will be the easiest contract negotiation in the history of the NFL. It’s that simple. Whenever you find a franchise quarterback, you pay him a ton of money.

When you find the quarterback of a generation, you hand him a bank vault. The Chiefs will pay Mahomes whatever it takes.

Like I said above, I fully expect Mahomes to get an average annual salary of $40 million. You know the craziest part about it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jan 25, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

He’s worth every penny. Hell, at $40 million, the former Texas Tech star still might be underpaid. Nobody in the NFL is worth more money than the dual-threat passer for the Chiefs.

He already has one Super Bowl ring, and I’m willing to bet he’ll have a lot more before it’s all said and done. We’ll see what the Chiefs end up paying him, but there’s no doubt it’s going to set records.