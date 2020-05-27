Adam Schefter Tweets Video Of ESPN Highlights During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Adam Schefter recently shared a heartwarming tweet about ESPN during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schefter, who is one of the biggest names at the network, tweeted a Tuesday night video highlighting ESPN's work during the crisis, and this one is bound to pull at your emotions.

If you’re a fan of sports, I can promise you that you don’t want to miss this video. Give it a watch below.

Proud of all the work our company has done during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/vcjLN1K8Yi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2020

I have no idea how ESPN is able to fill day after day and hour after hour of programming during the crisis. Sports have more or less been halted since March.

Outside of some UFC events, there’s literally nothing going on at all!

The smartest decision ESPN made during the entire pandemic was releasing “The Last Dance” in April. The episodes aired on Sunday nights, and it gave people something to talk about all week.

“The Last Dance” has literally been the talk of the sports world ever since the first episode arrived. ESPN had to adapt because of the crisis, and releasing the Michael Jordan documentary was a genius call.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

Major props to everyone involved with sports who is doing everything they can to keep up entertained during the pandemic.

It’s a tough time, but lots of people are stepping up. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see!