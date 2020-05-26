ESPN Has Wisconsin 7th In The Latest Preseason College Basketball Rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers are continuing to have a ton of hype poured on them ahead of the upcoming college basketball season.

In the latest rankings from ESPN, the Badgers are seventh, which is considerably higher than the 14th-place ranking we got from NBC Sports.

I honestly can’t remember the last time our football and basketball teams entered a season with so much hype.

ESPN has the football team as a playoff squad and our basketball team as a top-10 program. For a team that thrives on being overlooked, I’m starting to wonder if we’re getting too much attention.

Wisconsin is at our best when we feel disrespected. We’re at our best when we feel like nobody will give us the time of day.

We want other programs to get all the attention. We get to work in the shadows.

Having said that, our basketball team is going to ball out this upcoming season. We’re returning with Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford.

That’s as good a starting lineup as you’ll find in the B1G, and it’ll be one of the best in the country overall.

I damn sure wouldn’t want to face that lineup.

Expectations are through the roof for the upcoming season. I have no doubt we’ll attack them with all the energy and effort we have.

You can bet against us if you want, but we all know those tickets never cash!

Now, let’s go defend our Big 10 title.