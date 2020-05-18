Editorial

REVIEW: ‘The Last Dance’ Wraps Up On ESPN, Will Go Down As 1 Of The Greatest Documentaries Ever Made

“The Last Dance” is in the books and it’s without a doubt one of the greatest documentaries ever made.

The ESPN series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls concluded Sunday night for millions of fans around the world.

The latest episodes focused heavily on Jordan’s battles with Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers, and then his battles with the Utah Jazz.

Now that the entire series is in the books, I feel like we can take a step back to fully judge “The Last Dance.” Folks, it’s simple for me.

It will go down as one of the best documentaries ever made, and it’s probably the greatest sports documentary ever made.

Sports films like “Ghosts of Ole Miss,” HBO’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ documentary and “Roll Tide/War Eagle” are all great productions.

Yet, none of them compare to “The Last Dance.”

At the end of the day, my thoughts on the series are very simple. Michael Jordan might not be better than LeBron James. Maybe he is. I don’t know.

What I do know is Jordan carried himself with a mentality and level of competitiveness that we might never see again.

His brain simply operated on a different level. He pushed his teammates to be much greater than they ever could have been without him.

At the end of the day, that should be Michael Jordan’s legacy. He won six rings, and along the way, he made people fulfill their potential.

They might have hated him for it, but they can thank him decades later.

If you haven’t watched “The Last Dance” yet, I suggest you check it out ASAP on ESPN. It’s worth every second of your time.