REVIEW: ‘The Last Dance’ Wraps Up On ESPN, Will Go Down As 1 Of The Greatest Documentaries Ever Made

“The Last Dance” is in the books and it’s without a doubt one of the greatest documentaries ever made.

The ESPN series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls concluded Sunday night for millions of fans around the world.

The latest episodes focused heavily on Jordan’s battles with Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers, and then his battles with the Utah Jazz.

Michael Jordan smiling like a cheshire cat watching himself choke out Reggie Miller pic.twitter.com/aByzK5u0wW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 18, 2020

Now that the entire series is in the books, I feel like we can take a step back to fully judge “The Last Dance.” Folks, it’s simple for me.

It will go down as one of the best documentaries ever made, and it’s probably the greatest sports documentary ever made.

THIS MOMENT RIGHT HERE BETWEEN LARRY BIRD AND MICHAEL JORDAN!!!!!! ???????????????????? #LastDance pic.twitter.com/hDuVr7h2XP — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 18, 2020

Sports films like “Ghosts of Ole Miss,” HBO’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ documentary and “Roll Tide/War Eagle” are all great productions.

Yet, none of them compare to “The Last Dance.”

At the end of the day, my thoughts on the series are very simple. Michael Jordan might not be better than LeBron James. Maybe he is. I don’t know.

What I do know is Jordan carried himself with a mentality and level of competitiveness that we might never see again.

His brain simply operated on a different level. He pushed his teammates to be much greater than they ever could have been without him.

“If I had to pick a team that gave us the toughest time in the East, Indiana was probably the toughest, outside of Detroit.” —Michael Jordan#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Nii6et50RG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 18, 2020

At the end of the day, that should be Michael Jordan’s legacy. He won six rings, and along the way, he made people fulfill their potential.

They might have hated him for it, but they can thank him decades later.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

If you haven’t watched “The Last Dance” yet, I suggest you check it out ASAP on ESPN. It’s worth every second of your time.