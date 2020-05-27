Celebrities React To Death Of George Floyd

Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Chance the Rapper and more reacted Wednesday to the death of George Floyd.



Celebrities have taken to social media to express their reactions and support after George Floyd died Monday after being in police custody. Chance the Rapper spoke at a rally in Chicago and gave a speech to protesters. “We’re not going to let this s— keep happening,” he said according to People. Justin Bieber posted the video of the police officer with his knee on George Floyd on Instagram with the caption “THIS MUST STOP.” (RELATED: New Video Shows Moments Leading Up To George Floyd Being Pinned On Ground)



Cardi B posted a picture of George Floyd on Instagram with the caption reading “What will it take ? A civil war?” Cynthia Erivo also posted a video of her singing Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free” on Instagram.

John Boyega called the death of George Floyd “a never ending cycle.” Naomi Cambell said that “in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way” in her twitter post.



Jamie Foxx gave a callback to Colin Kapernick in his Instagram post. Diddy simply put an emoji of a broken heart as the caption to his Instagram post of a picture of George Floyd’s name with a praying emoji. 2Chainz posted on his Instagram that he could not upload the video and posted a picture of George Floyd instead.

George Floyd was arrested by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck after he supposedly became violent during the arrest. Floyd begs for help but can be seen going completely still. Floyd died after being transported to a hospital. Some consider his death an example of police brutality.