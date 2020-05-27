Russell Westbrook On Getting A Haircut: ‘F**k You’

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook doesn’t want to be told to get a haircut.

While we’re all quarantining at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had to deal with our hair getting long.

Personally, I’ve enjoyed growing out a shaggy mop. I have more confidence than ever with his hair. However, Westbrook might not feel the same. Hoop Central posted a video of a guy telling Westbrook to get a haircut, and his response was “f**k you.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below.

“You need to go get a haircut today” Westbrook: “Fu-k you” pic.twitter.com/1Z6ApyjXq8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 26, 2020

Again, we’re all dealing with the long hair issue. I think my last haircut came in February. I can’t even remember at this point.

I do remember thinking how I should have gotten one right before this chaos started in March. Now, I’m glad I didn’t.

I feel like one moment I could be surfing and the next I could be on a Delta Force raid with this kind of hair.

Having this much confidence can’t be good for society. It just can’t be.

It seems like Westbrook kind of agrees with me. He was told to get a haircut and he didn’t want to hear it. Now, maybe he didn’t want to hear it because he’s annoyed.

Who knows? Either way, I appreciate his attitude. We’re all fighting this virus together, and we should just embrace the long hair mentality.

Props to Westbrook for keeping it real as always.

H/T: Barstool Sports