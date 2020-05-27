REPORT: Several People Are Interested In Buying The XFL, Vince McMahon Doesn’t Want ‘Anything’ To Do With It

The XFL might not be completely dead just yet.

The XFL only played half the season before it was derailed because of coronavirus, and founder Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy. There had been a report that the WWE founder might have been using bankruptcy to get the league back on the cheap, but that’s apparently not the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McMahon said the following in a deposition about the league and reports he was trying to buy it out of bankruptcy, according to ESPN:

I don’t know why that’s out there, making me out to be the bad guy, [that] I’m going to buy the XFL back for pennies on the dollar, basically. That helped me move into the direction of, ‘I’m not going to be a bidder, not going to have anything to do with it.’ I do hope that someone will pay a lot of money for it, and I do hope that it will survive.

While McMahon might not be trying to get his league back, there are apparently several interested parties. The Athletic reported that there are “dozens of bidders” trying to buy the XFL, according to ProFootballTalk.

I think I speak for football fans everywhere when I say I hope someone figures out a way to save the XFL. We need spring football in America!

The XFL might only have been around for a few weeks, but it was absolutely awesome before the season was halted because of the pandemic.

It was high-quality football, the league didn’t take itself too seriously, people were watching on TV and the games were a ton of fun.

By all accounts, the XFL was a smashing success before coronavirus came around.

I still don’t think it’s too likely we ever get the XFL back or any kind of spring league anytime soon. It just doesn’t seem likely.

The XFL was our best shot and it failed.

Still, we can always hold out hope! I honestly believe spring football will work if done properly. This is America! In this country we love football!