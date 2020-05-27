Hilarious Viral Video Shows How Guys Behave On Golf Courses

You Betcha dropped a hilarious golf video late Tuesday night.

The popular entertainment channel released “Guys Playing Golf” and this video might have you falling over with laughter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You Betcha is known for providing us with great comedy. It’s what they do and this one might be the best video they’ve made in a minute or two.

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn funny.

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not the greatest golfer around. In fact, I was one of the worst players on my high school team.

Having said that, I do enjoy hitting some balls with the boys and I’m pretty sure I’ve also said every single line dropped in that video.

Anyone who hasn’t ironically asked, “What’s the course records?” just isn’t playing the game the right way.

Anyone who takes golf too seriously and treats it like they’re a pro is a joke. It’s golf. It’s a chance to get away from the women, drink a few beers, hang out with the boys and have a good time.

This video from You Betcha perfectly captured that feeling. I also legit laughed out loud when he said there should be multiple beer carts just driving around at all times.

