Matt Nagy Says The Chicago Bears Will Have A ‘Healthy Competition’ Between Nick Foles And Mitch Trubisky

It sounds like the quarterback battle for the Chicago Bears is wide open.

The Bears traded for Super Bowl champion Nick Foles this offseason, and he’s expected to compete with former number two overall pick Mitch Trubisky for the job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Matt Nagy spoke with Colin Cowherd about the situation Wednesday and said, “Right now, we’re presented with a great healthy competition between two quarterbacks that are going to battle their tails off.”

“Right now, we’re presented with a great healthy competition between 2 QBs that are going to battle their tails off. They understand that… It’s going to push both of them & make our team better.” Matt Nagy on Mitch Trubisky/Nick Foles QB competition: pic.twitter.com/pXzXCwKfp8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 27, 2020

From where I’m sitting, this shouldn’t even be a tough decision for the Bears. Has Chicago seen anything to make them think Trubisky is a franchise quarterback?

The answer to that question should be “no.” Trubisky has been a massive disappointment for being the second overall pick.

While Foles isn’t a superstar, we know he can win football games. He took the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl and beat the New England Patriots.

We know he can get the job done. His history has proven that. Trubisky has shown literally nothing to make fans believe he can lead the Bears for years to come.

It’s time for a change in Chicago, and the Bears have to ride with Foles. You simply can’t put Trubisky back under center. You can’t do it.

After the season, the Bears can look at their options and go from there. Riding with Trubisky is just absurd at this point.