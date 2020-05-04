Editorial

REPORT: Chicago Bears Decline Mitch Trubisky’s Fifth-Year Option

The Chicago Bears have reportedly declined quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s fifth-year option.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears have declined the contract option for the former second overall pick.

The move was expected after Chicago traded for Nick Foles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trubisky will have to go out and prove it in 2020 if he wants to score a new deal. If he wants an extension, then he’ll have to ball out this season.

Unfortunately for him, there’s a very good chance he won’t even win the starting job. The Bears brought in Nick Foles to create competition, and I’d honestly take the Super Bowl champ over Trubisky.

 

For whatever reason, Trubisky’s play fell off of a cliff this past year. I have zero confidence in his ability to win NFL games at this point.

The Bears have to evaluate other options and be flexible when it comes to the quarterback position. Declining Trubisky’s option gives the team a lot of freedom going forward.

 

If he balls out, then they’ll ink him to a new deal. If not, they can cut their losses and move on. Either way, it seems like the clock is counting down on his career with the Bears.