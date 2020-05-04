REPORT: Chicago Bears Decline Mitch Trubisky’s Fifth-Year Option

The Chicago Bears have reportedly declined quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s fifth-year option.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears have declined the contract option for the former second overall pick.

The move was expected after Chicago traded for Nick Foles.

The #Bears are declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitch Trubisky, source said. The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade and it’ll be an open competition. A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2020

Trubisky will have to go out and prove it in 2020 if he wants to score a new deal. If he wants an extension, then he’ll have to ball out this season.

Unfortunately for him, there’s a very good chance he won’t even win the starting job. The Bears brought in Nick Foles to create competition, and I’d honestly take the Super Bowl champ over Trubisky.

For whatever reason, Trubisky’s play fell off of a cliff this past year. I have zero confidence in his ability to win NFL games at this point.

The Bears have to evaluate other options and be flexible when it comes to the quarterback position. Declining Trubisky’s option gives the team a lot of freedom going forward.

If he balls out, then they’ll ink him to a new deal. If not, they can cut their losses and move on. Either way, it seems like the clock is counting down on his career with the Bears.