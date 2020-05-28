Meek Mill Tweets That You Can Buy His Bulletproof Escalade For $200,000

Meek Mill is willing to sell his Escalade for the right price.

In response to a tweet from Pat McAfee about Tom Brady selling his Escalade for $300,000, the star rapper responded with, “Mines bulletproof y’all can get it for 200k who want it.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mines bulletproof y’all can get it for 200k who want it https://t.co/nwIhsDsdAN — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 27, 2020

Honestly, this is a bit of a power move tweet from Mill. McAfee is out here dropping a tweet about Brady selling a customized Escalade, and the rap star drops in to let everyone know his is bulletproof.

Not only is it bulletproof, but he’s selling it for $100,000 less than Brady’s. Not a bad deal.

Do rappers even still need bulletproof vehicles? I feel like the rap game has gotten incredibly soft. I’m not complaining. Obviously, I don’t want the artists getting gunned down.

However, the days of backing up lyrics with gunshots seem to be a thing of the past. We have Drake out here rapping out his feelings.

I’m not sure Meek Mill needs to be riding around in a bulletproof Escalade, but if you have the money, then it might not hurt.

On a side note, I’ve always wanted one of the black SUVs the Secret Service rides around in. Those are the whips of all whips.

They’re expensive, but worth it. They’re pretty much tanks disguised as SUVs. If I ever find myself with several million dollars sitting around, you best believe I’ll have a fleet of them.

Let us know in the comments whether or not you’d drop $200,000 on a bulletproof vehicle.