Power 5 Commissioners Ask Congress To Create ‘National Standard’ For College Athletes Being Able To Profit

Power Five athletic conferences want the federal government to create the standards for college athletes being able to profit.

Brett McMurphy tweeted a letter he obtained that featured the commissioners of the Big 12, Big 10, SEC, PAC-12 and ACC asking congress for a “national standard” on the issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, the NCAA is trying to figure something out for players being able to profit off of their image, name and likeness, but nobody really seems to know when it’ll be enacted. You can read the full letter below.

In 3-page letter, obtained by @Stadium, Power 5 league commissioners ask Congress to “enact clear national policy on NIL & not wait for NCAA process to conclude” & “so there will be uniform national standard that will preempt state NIL laws. … time is of the essence.” pic.twitter.com/VbaRCHTGXL — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 29, 2020

While I generally never advocate for the federal government to get involved in sports, players being able to profit is a shade different.

We can’t have states that have different rules. That’s going to be a disaster unlike anything we’ve seen in college sports before.

If athletes in California are allowed to profit differently than in Oklahoma, then schools out there have a competitive advantage.

It’d be the Wild West times 100. It’d be absolutely horrible.

So, short of Congress coming in and passing a law for uniformity across the country, I’m not sure how you keep things fair.

You simply can’t let some states have a competitive advantage over others. It’s not going to end well, and it’s a disaster waiting to happen.