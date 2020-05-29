Superstar Singer Bebe Rexha Reveals Both Parents Recovering From COVID-19

Superstar Bebe Rexha has revealed that not just one, but both of her parents contracted the coronavirus and have been recovering from COVID-19.

“They got sick with the coronavirus and were very ill for three weeks, and I got very nervous,” the 30-year-old pop singer shared with Extra in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

The “Say My Name” hitmaker lives in Los Angeles, while her parents both reside in New York City and she said when they got sick it was so hard not to drive across the country to be with them. But both insisted she stay put. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“They were so adamant about not having my brother and I there, but finally they got better,” Rexha explained. “Finally they can taste food again. I’m really grateful.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“I was really nervous for a second,” she added. “I am happy that New York is getting into a much better spot and the East Coast is starting to see the light.”

At one point, she even talked about how her life has been while in quarantine following the shelter-in-place orders across the country during the pandemic.

“I’ve been testing new recipes, cooking a lot, and being super positive and doing things that feel good for my soul, [trying] to stay creative…,” Rexha shared. “At one point, I was really bored. Now I get to do this, so I feel so much better.”

The “In The Name of Love” hitmaker also revealed, with the help of Zoom she has been secretly working with record producer and songwritter, David Guetta.

“I’ve actually been writing with him a lot through Zoom,” Bebe shared. “We have some amazing songs that we’ve been working on.”

“I’m a big fan of David… He’s been playing some songs that he’s been working on, and it’s really like he’s been in a really, like, interesting headspace,” she added. “I’m loving everything he’s doing.”

Rexha then shared the exciting news she “just finished” her album and “it’s in the mixing process.”

“I’m really excited about it,” the superstar singer explained. “It took me two years, and obviously when the coronavirus thing happened, it kinda put a stall on it… My fans are getting very frustrated, but I’m like, ‘I promise it’s gonna be worth it!’ I really love this album more than any other album.”