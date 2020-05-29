These Places Want Trump To Pull The RNC Conference From North Carolina And Come To Their States

President Donald Trump said Monday that he was considering moving the Republican National Convention (RNC), which is scheduled to take place the week of August 24, out of North Carolina because of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement that “state health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte,” according to a Politico report. “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Since the president announced the potential move, Republican politicians have been trying to get him to move the convention to their states. These are the states who want to host the RNC. (RELATED: North Carolina Gov. Cooper Stands Ground On Hosting Republican National Convention)

Florida

Florida Republican Party Chair Joe Gruters said that his state “would welcome the opportunity to host the Republican National Convention,” adding that “Florida is committed to ensuring a safe, secure and successful event for President Trump and all attendees,” according to an NBC news report.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also expressed excitement about the prospect of hosting the conference, saying at a press conference Tuesday that “Florida would love to have the RNC,” NBC news reported.

Trump denied a claim made by the New York Times that he had discussed moving the RNC to the sunshine state with several aides, saying in a tweet that he has “zero interest in moving the Republican National Convention to Doral in Miami, as falsely reported by the Fake News @nytimes in order to stir up trouble.”

“Ballroom is not nearly big enough & would like to stay in N.C., whose gov. doesn’t even know if he can let people in?” he added.

Georgia

Georgia politicians are also encouraging Trump to move the RNC to their state after the vice president mentioned them, alongside Texas and Florida, as possible new locations during a Fox News interview.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet that “Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention.”

With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump! — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 26, 2020

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!” he said.

The prospect of hosting the RNC was criticized by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who said the city is using a “phased, data-driven approach to reopening” that “does not contemplate hosting a large gathering event in August,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Texas

Vice President Mike Pence also mentioned during the Fox News interview that Texas was a possible new location for the RNC.

Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey told the American-Statesman that “Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention.”

State Democratic Party spokesman Abhi Rahman pushed back on the idea, saying that “it doesn’t matter where the RNC holds their convention, Donald Trump’s historic unpopularity is going to cause him to lose Texas,” according to the report. “Nobody wants Trump in Texas. We recommend he host the RNC at one of his golf clubs.”